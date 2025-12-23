Left Menu

Bureaucratic Error Crucial in Sydney's Bondi Beach Shooting Case

Sajid Akram, involved in a deadly antisemitic attack at Bondi Beach, was killed by police. A bureaucratic mishap delayed his gun license, not any specific threat. The case has spurred proposed tough gun laws, facing opposition due to implications for antisemitism and gun restrictions.

Updated: 23-12-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:48 IST
An antisemitic attack at Bondi Beach that resulted in 15 fatalities revealed a bureaucratic oversight as the reason behind the shooter's firearm license approval delay, according to New South Wales Premier Chris Minns. Sajid Akram, armed and subsequently killed by police, wasn't flagged as a threat during the application process.

The tragic event, occurring during Hanukkah, led to public scrutiny over how Akram possessed firearms despite his son's extremist links. This incident has highlighted a critical lapse in gun licensing processes, prompting state officials to propose Australia's strictest gun legislation as a preventive measure.

As funerals for the victims proceed, a royal commission is set to explore the massacre's background and antisemitism's rise. The new laws, which have agrarian opposition, aim to cap gun ownership and restrict licenses based on citizenship. Meanwhile, investigations into the motivations behind the attack continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

