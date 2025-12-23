Lookout Notice Issued for Codeine Cough Syrup Trade Suspects in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Police announced on Tuesday that they have released a lookout notice for Shubham Jaiswal, who faces charges related to the illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrup. Jaiswal is joined by three others, each implicated in a similar capacity.

Awarding a Rs 50,000 reward for Shubham Jaiswal marks an increase from the initial Rs 25,000, indicating his persistent evasion of capture. Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal confirmed that lookout notices were issued on Monday to prevent these suspects from leaving the country.

Amid ongoing investigations, licenses connected to several films tied to Ranchi-based Shaili Traders have been annulled. The probe reveals that accomplices Divesh and Amit Jaiswal generated counterfeit bills and documents to aid Shubham Jaiswal.