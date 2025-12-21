Left Menu

Digantara's Orbital Expansion: Tracking Missiles from Space

Indian startup Digantara has expanded its focus from space debris monitoring to missile tracking using satellites, leveraging global governmental interest in such data. The company plans to increase its satellite fleet and expand its operations to the US, backed by a recent USD 50 million funding round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 15:08 IST
Digantara's Orbital Expansion: Tracking Missiles from Space
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian startup Digantara is taking its expertise in space debris monitoring to new heights, venturing into missile tracking using satellites. The company, renowned for its prowess in monitoring fast-moving space objects, is leveraging its experience to meet rising global interest from governments for advanced tracking capabilities.

Digantara operates 'SCOT', a space-surveillance satellite launched in January 2025, with plans to deploy 15 additional satellites by 2026-27. These satellites aim to enhance its space monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the company is preparing to launch two Albatross satellites for early missile warning and precision tracking, complemented by the 'Skygate' ground-based sensor network.

Further expanding its reach, Digantara has commenced operations in the US, focusing on larger satellites tailored to American defense requirements. The startup's Colorado Springs office underscores its commitment to securing contracts from the US Department of Defence, highlighted by a recent USD 50 million funding boost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025