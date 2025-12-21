Digantara's Orbital Expansion: Tracking Missiles from Space

Indian startup Digantara is taking its expertise in space debris monitoring to new heights, venturing into missile tracking using satellites. The company, renowned for its prowess in monitoring fast-moving space objects, is leveraging its experience to meet rising global interest from governments for advanced tracking capabilities.

Digantara operates 'SCOT', a space-surveillance satellite launched in January 2025, with plans to deploy 15 additional satellites by 2026-27. These satellites aim to enhance its space monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the company is preparing to launch two Albatross satellites for early missile warning and precision tracking, complemented by the 'Skygate' ground-based sensor network.

Further expanding its reach, Digantara has commenced operations in the US, focusing on larger satellites tailored to American defense requirements. The startup's Colorado Springs office underscores its commitment to securing contracts from the US Department of Defence, highlighted by a recent USD 50 million funding boost.

(With inputs from agencies.)