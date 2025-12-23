Left Menu

Delhi High Court Suspends Sentence of Expelled BJP Leader

The Delhi High Court has suspended the life imprisonment of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an expelled BJP leader, as his appeal case continues. Sengar, convicted in a 2017 rape case, was set several conditions, including remaining in Delhi and maintaining distance from the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:01 IST
Kuldeep Singh Sengar
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has temporarily suspended the life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an expelled member of the BJP, who was found guilty of a 2017 rape case.

Sengar, who kidnapped and raped a minor, must fulfill several conditions including providing a Rs 15 lakh personal bond and three sureties. The court instructed Sengar to stay in Delhi, avoid contact with the victim, and deposit his passport.

Sengar's appeal against his conviction in the rape and custodial death cases remains pending, with a hearing set for January 2026. His sentence suspension depends on compliance with court orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

