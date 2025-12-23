Delhi High Court Suspends Sentence of Expelled BJP Leader

The Delhi High Court has temporarily suspended the life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an expelled member of the BJP, who was found guilty of a 2017 rape case.

Sengar, who kidnapped and raped a minor, must fulfill several conditions including providing a Rs 15 lakh personal bond and three sureties. The court instructed Sengar to stay in Delhi, avoid contact with the victim, and deposit his passport.

Sengar's appeal against his conviction in the rape and custodial death cases remains pending, with a hearing set for January 2026. His sentence suspension depends on compliance with court orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)