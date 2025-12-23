Left Menu

Transforming Rural India: The Impact of Viksit Bharat-G Ram Act

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the Viksit Bharat-G Ram G Act, designed to revamp rural India. The act, deemed superior to the previous Congress-led UPA regime's initiatives, aims for village development and increased employment through enhanced financial allocation and infrastructural growth.

Updated: 23-12-2025 16:50 IST
  • India

The Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, unveiled the promising Viksit Bharat-G Ram G Act, set to revolutionize rural India. Speaking at a Kisan Sammelan in Merta city, Nagaur, Chouhan emphasized the act's far-reaching impacts, boasting an increase in employment days from 100 to 125, contrary to Congress's fears of job cuts.

The minister applauded the act for allowing gram panchayats to formulate village development plans. The initiative's Rs 1.51 lakh crore budget ensures funds directly enhance village infrastructure, ranging from roads and schools to panchayat buildings, while guaranteeing wages with compensated delays.

Chouhan dismissed Congress's allegations and assured strict legal measures against the sale of spurious seeds and fertilizers. The government, he stated, is committed to maintaining voter list integrity and enhancing agricultural practices, cementing its dedication to comprehensive rural advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

