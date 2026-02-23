₹2,432 Cr BharatNet Push to Power AP’s 13,426 Gram Panchayats

In a major boost to rural digital infrastructure, a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) was signed on February 22, 2026, between Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh for expedited implementation of the Amended BharatNet Programme (ABP) in the state.

The agreement was formalised at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office in Tadepalle, Guntur district, in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister for Communications and DoNER Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, and Minister of State for Communications & Rural Development Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

The MoC was signed by Mr. Shyamal Misra, IAS, Administrator, Digital Bharat Nidhi, and Mr. Movva Tirumala Krishna Babu, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Investment Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

A $16.9 Billion National Digital Infrastructure Mission

Describing the scale of the programme, Union Minister Shri Scindia stated that the Amended BharatNet is a $16.9 billion (₹1.39 lakh crore) publicly funded initiative aimed at extending optical fibre connectivity and broadband access to every village in India.

He described the programme as an unprecedented effort in digital democratization, stating that it seeks to empower every citizen by providing access to technology that enables talent, entrepreneurship and opportunity to reach global platforms.

The Union Cabinet had approved the Amended BharatNet Programme on August 4, 2023, to upgrade, consolidate and expand the existing network, ensuring robust and future-ready broadband connectivity to all Gram Panchayats and villages on demand.

Andhra Pradesh Model: State-Led, Structured and Accountable

Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar emphasized that the memorandum establishes a structured, accountable and sustainable implementation framework under a state-led model. The partnership combines financial backing from DBN with state-level coordination to ensure faster execution, seamless Right of Way (RoW) approvals, and efficient infrastructure access.

Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu termed the agreement a milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s digital transformation journey. He underscored that universal broadband connectivity would strengthen education, healthcare delivery, digital governance and entrepreneurship in rural areas, positioning the state as a leader in next-generation infrastructure.

Implementation Through Dedicated SPV

Under the Amended BharatNet Programme, implementation in Andhra Pradesh will be undertaken through a newly formed Special Purpose Vehicle — Andhra Pradesh BharatNet Infrastructure Limited (APBIL).

The total project scope covers:

13,426 Gram Panchayats Upgradation of 1,692 Phase I Gram Panchayats from linear to ring topology to enhance network resilience Coverage of 11,254 Phase II Gram Panchayats Inclusion of 480 newly created Gram Panchayats

Connectivity to 3,942 villages on demand to strengthen last-mile delivery

The Government of India has approved ₹2,432 crore in financial support for the programme in Andhra Pradesh.

From Linear to Ring Topology: Building Network Resilience

A key technological innovation under the amended programme is the conversion of earlier linear fibre networks into ring topology architecture, significantly improving redundancy and uptime. This ensures that in case of a fibre cut or disruption, connectivity can be maintained through alternate routes — a critical feature for uninterrupted digital services in rural areas.

Legacy and Expansion: Phases I and II

BharatNet’s earlier phases laid the groundwork for the expanded rollout:

Phase I : Implemented by PGCIL under the CPSU model, covering 1,692 Gram Panchayats , all service-ready.

Phase II: Implemented by Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) under the state-led model, covering 11,254 Gram Panchayats, all service-ready.

The amended programme consolidates and strengthens these networks while expanding reach and improving resilience.

Five Lakh Rural Home Fiber Connections

The initiative is expected to enable over five lakh rural home fibre connections, backed by Government of India support. The expanded network will facilitate:

Online education and digital classrooms

Telemedicine and remote healthcare access

Digital payments and financial inclusion

e-Governance services

4G saturation and enhanced mobile connectivity

By integrating fibre backbone infrastructure with last-mile solutions, the programme aims to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural Andhra Pradesh.

Accelerating Digital Inclusion

The signing of the MoC signals a coordinated push by the Union and State Governments to deepen digital inclusion and create resilient telecom infrastructure that supports socio-economic development.

With ₹2,432 crore in central support and a clearly defined implementation framework, Andhra Pradesh’s BharatNet expansion is positioned to become a model for collaborative, large-scale rural broadband deployment — advancing India’s broader vision of a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.