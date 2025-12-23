INSV Kaundinya to Sail Overseas, Reviving India’s Ancient Maritime Traditions

INSV Kaundinya, the Indian Navy’s pioneering stitched sailing vessel that symbolises the revival of India’s ancient shipbuilding and seafaring heritage, will undertake her maiden overseas voyage on December 29, 2025. The historic journey will be flagged off from Porbandar, Gujarat, to Muscat, Oman, symbolically retracing the age-old maritime routes that once connected India with the wider Indian Ocean world for centuries.

The voyage marks a significant milestone in India’s cultural and maritime resurgence, highlighting the country’s long-standing engagement in transoceanic trade, diplomacy and cultural exchange. The Porbandar–Muscat route reflects the traditional sea lanes used by Indian sailors to reach West Asia, Africa and beyond, reinforcing India’s identity as a major maritime civilisation.

INSV Kaundinya is inspired by depictions of ancient Indian ships found in historical texts, sculptures and reliefs. Unlike modern ships, the vessel has been constructed entirely using traditional stitched-plank techniques. Her wooden planks are stitched together with coconut coir rope and sealed using natural resins, without the use of nails or metal fastenings. This method, once prevalent along India’s coastline and across the Indian Ocean region, allowed ships to remain flexible and resilient in rough seas, enabling long-distance voyages well before the advent of modern navigation tools and metallurgy.

The vessel represents a rare convergence of historical research, indigenous craftsmanship and modern naval expertise. The project was undertaken through a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy and M/s Hodi Innovations, as part of India’s broader efforts to rediscover, document and revive indigenous knowledge systems. Traditional artisans built the ship under the guidance of renowned master shipwright Shri Babu Sankaran, while the Indian Navy and academic institutions provided extensive research support, hydrodynamic studies, design validation and sea trials.

Despite being rooted in ancient techniques, INSV Kaundinya is fully seaworthy and capable of undertaking oceanic navigation. The Indian Navy ensured that the vessel meets modern safety and operational standards while preserving its traditional character. The upcoming overseas voyage will serve as a practical demonstration of the effectiveness and durability of India’s ancient shipbuilding technology.

The vessel is named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, who is believed to have sailed from India to Southeast Asia in ancient times, playing a role in cultural and commercial exchanges across the region. By bearing his name, the ship pays tribute to India’s maritime pioneers and the enduring legacy of Indian seafaring traditions.

Beyond its historical significance, the voyage of INSV Kaundinya is expected to strengthen cultural ties between India and Oman, revive awareness of shared maritime heritage, and inspire greater public interest in India’s naval history. It also aligns with India’s vision of projecting soft power through culture, heritage and knowledge, while reinforcing the country’s contemporary maritime outlook.