Rajnath Singh Releases BRO DPR Guide to Boost Quality, Timely Delivery of Border Roads

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh released the ‘Guide on Preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Road Infrastructure Projects’, prepared by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), at South Block, New Delhi, on December 23, 2025. The guide marks a significant step towards strengthening planning standards and execution efficiency for strategically important road infrastructure across India’s border and remote regions.

The Border Roads Organisation plays a critical role in the construction, upgradation and maintenance of highways and strategic roads in some of the most difficult terrains of the country, including high-altitude Himalayan regions, deserts, dense forests and insurgency-affected areas. In such challenging environments, Detailed Project Reports form the backbone of project planning, as they comprehensively outline engineering design, construction methodology, execution strategy, quality control mechanisms, environmental considerations and cost analysis.

Recognising the need for uniformity and technical rigour, BRO has developed this guide as a concise yet comprehensive reference document. It consolidates relevant specifications, standards, guidelines and procedures into a single framework, ensuring consistency in DPR preparation across projects. The guide is designed to support engineers and project planners at every stage of project formulation, whether for new road construction, widening, realignment or upgradation of existing infrastructure.

One of the key objectives of the guide is to address persistent issues of time and cost overruns, which often arise due to inadequately prepared or incomplete DPRs. By standardising processes and emphasising accurate data collection, realistic cost estimation, risk assessment and quality assurance, the guide is expected to significantly enhance the overall quality and reliability of DPRs. This, in turn, will enable more efficient project approvals, smoother execution and better utilisation of resources.

The improved DPR framework is also expected to contribute to enhanced strategic connectivity, facilitating faster mobilisation of defence forces and improving logistical support in border areas. Beyond strategic imperatives, better road infrastructure plays a vital role in promoting socio-economic development in remote and border regions by improving access to markets, healthcare, education and employment opportunities.

The release event was attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Shri V Umashankar, Director General Border Roads Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, along with other senior civil and military officials. Their presence underlined the importance of inter-ministerial coordination and robust planning frameworks in delivering critical national infrastructure projects.