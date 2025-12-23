Madani Criticizes RSS's Environmental Worship Proposal for Muslims

In recent remarks, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, expressed criticism towards RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's statement urging Muslims to worship the sun, rivers, and trees for environmental considerations.

Madani emphasized that the core Islamic belief in Tawhid, the oneness of God, is widely recognized, stressing the importance of respecting such doctrines. He expressed regret at the perceived lack of understanding of Islam by senior RSS officials.

The discussion was sparked by Hosabale's suggestion that Muslims incorporate elements of nature worship, highlighting a cultural dialogue around environmental consciousness and religious practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)