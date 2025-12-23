Madani Criticizes RSS's Environmental Worship Proposal for Muslims
Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, criticized RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's suggestion for Muslims to worship natural elements for environmental reasons. Madani upheld the Islamic principle of Tawhid and pointed out the need for better understanding of religious beliefs across communities.
In recent remarks, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, expressed criticism towards RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's statement urging Muslims to worship the sun, rivers, and trees for environmental considerations.
Madani emphasized that the core Islamic belief in Tawhid, the oneness of God, is widely recognized, stressing the importance of respecting such doctrines. He expressed regret at the perceived lack of understanding of Islam by senior RSS officials.
The discussion was sparked by Hosabale's suggestion that Muslims incorporate elements of nature worship, highlighting a cultural dialogue around environmental consciousness and religious practice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
