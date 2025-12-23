Left Menu

Madani Criticizes RSS's Environmental Worship Proposal for Muslims

Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, criticized RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's suggestion for Muslims to worship natural elements for environmental reasons. Madani upheld the Islamic principle of Tawhid and pointed out the need for better understanding of religious beliefs across communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:04 IST
Madani Criticizes RSS's Environmental Worship Proposal for Muslims
  • Country:
  • India

In recent remarks, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, expressed criticism towards RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's statement urging Muslims to worship the sun, rivers, and trees for environmental considerations.

Madani emphasized that the core Islamic belief in Tawhid, the oneness of God, is widely recognized, stressing the importance of respecting such doctrines. He expressed regret at the perceived lack of understanding of Islam by senior RSS officials.

The discussion was sparked by Hosabale's suggestion that Muslims incorporate elements of nature worship, highlighting a cultural dialogue around environmental consciousness and religious practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025