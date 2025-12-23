Centre Celebrates Intergenerational Bonds to Promote Active, Dignified Ageing in MP

The Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (DoSJE), Government of India, organised a special programme titled “Celebration of Intergenerational Bonds” on 23 December 2025 at Government Excellence Higher Secondary School, Nowgong, District Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The initiative aimed to strengthen emotional, social and cultural bonding between generations while promoting active, healthy and dignified ageing across communities.

The event was graced by Shri Virendra Kumar, Hon’ble Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment. Senior government officials, representatives of social organisations, students, teachers and families—including a large gathering of grandparents—participated enthusiastically, reflecting strong community engagement.

The programme sought to foster affection, mutual respect, cooperation and dialogue between generations. Such initiatives are central to preserving values, deepening cultural continuity and nurturing collective social responsibility. The event reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to building an inclusive, elder-friendly society through intergenerational engagement and community participation.

Shri Virendra Kumar emphasised that senior citizens are the custodians of tradition, wisdom and experience and remain an invaluable asset to the nation. He highlighted how the combined energy of youth and the lived experience of elders can create a socially sensitive, balanced and progressive India. He reiterated the need for community-based initiatives that promote active and dignified ageing.

The event featured a wide range of activities designed to strengthen intergenerational harmony:

Cultural Performances

Students presented dance, music and artistic performances centred on respect for elders and the continuity of values across generations. These performances served as creative expressions of gratitude and social awareness.

Interactive Session with Senior Citizens

Elders shared personal experiences, reflections and insights, fostering meaningful dialogue between generations and helping young participants understand the importance of empathy and shared responsibility.

Collective Pledge for Elder Respect

Hon’ble Minister Dr Virendra Kumar administered a pledge to participants across all age groups, reaffirming their commitment to uphold respect, care and dignity for senior citizens. This collective pledge served as a symbolic reinforcement of intergenerational unity.

Walkathon for Health and Harmony

A walkathon, led by the Union Minister, showcased the shared commitment of children, youth and senior citizens toward health, active living and social unity. The walkathon became a powerful symbol of community cohesion and intergenerational solidarity.

In his address, the Minister highlighted major initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment to support senior citizens:

Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY): Over 7.28 lakh senior citizens have received mobility, vision and hearing assistive devices that help them live independently and with dignity.

Elderline 14567: The national helpline for senior citizens has handled more than 27 lakh calls, providing emotional support, guidance, crisis response and essential assistance.

Promotion of Intergenerational Bonding: The Ministry continues to encourage cultural and community outreach programmes nationwide, including celebrating Grandparents’ Day in schools to bridge generational gaps.

During the programme, Dr Virendra Kumar personally interacted with senior citizens, listening to their experiences, concerns and suggestions. His engagement further strengthened the spirit of trust and respect that the event aimed to cultivate.

The celebration successfully brought together senior citizens, children, youth and community members on a single platform of participation and collective responsibility. Through artistic expression, interactive dialogue, physical activity and shared values, the programme reinforced the message that intergenerational harmony is crucial for building a compassionate and inclusive society.

Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the event highlighted the influential role of senior citizens as mentors and role models while motivating the younger generation to carry forward India’s cultural strengths and contribute to nation-building. The programme marked a significant step toward advancing senior citizen welfare and fostering a harmonious, empowered and inclusive India.