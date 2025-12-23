Courage Under Attack: Student Heroes in Bear Incident

In a recent incident in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, a bear attack at a local school prompted swift action and responses from authorities and students alike. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami contacted Aarav Pundir, a student injured in the attack, wishing him a speedy recovery and ensuring government support for his family.

The event unfolded as a wild bear with her cub entered the school premises, causing panic. Despite the fearsome encounter, students Divya and Deepika showcased commendable bravery, helping protect their peers. The Chief Minister praised these young heroines, highlighting their courage as a source of inspiration for the state.

Following the incident, Dhami instructed officials to bolster security around schools and increase patrols in the area. In another alarming episode, a student fainted after spotting a bear, highlighting ongoing safety concerns. The state government has prioritized citizen safety, emphasizing preventative measures against wildlife threats.

