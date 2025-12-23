Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Intensify Search for Cough Syrup Traffickers

Uttar Pradesh Police have issued a lookout notice against Shubham Jaiswal and others for illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrup. The reward for Jaiswal, evading arrest, increased to Rs 50,000. Licences of linked firms revoked; Varanasi police examine seized assets. A Special Investigation Team is probing the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified their search for four individuals, including Shubham Jaiswal, suspected of involvement in the illegal trafficking of codeine-based cough syrup. Lookout notices were issued to prevent their departure from the country, police officials announced on Tuesday.

The main suspect, Shubham Jaiswal, now carries a reward of Rs 50,000, as authorities increased the amount from the initial Rs 25,000 due to his continued evasion, Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal reported. Three others, Akash Pathak, Amit Jaiswal, and Divesh Jaiswal, are also on the notice list.

As part of the investigation, several company licenses associated with Ranchi-based Shaili Traders have been revoked. The Varanasi police are identifying properties illegally acquired by Jaiswal and his associates. A Special Investigation Team is diligently researching the case, collecting evidence to present in court, stated Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

