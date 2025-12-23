Brits Water Treatment Upgrade to Finish by March 2026, Deputy Ministers Urge Action

By More Matshediso

Refurbishment of the Brits Water Treatment Works in the North West Province is now expected to be completed by March 2026, according to a renewed commitment by Magalies Water—the contractor responsible for mechanical and electrical works—and the Madibeng Local Municipality. Once completed, the project is expected to improve water supply to 75 373 households in the municipality.

This commitment was reiterated during an oversight visit on Monday by Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo and Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong, who inspected progress and engaged with project stakeholders.

Concerns Over Delays

Deputy Minister Mahlobo acknowledged visible progress but expressed frustration over recurrent delays: “We are very pleased with the progress made, but we are unhappy that once again we have missed the deadline,” he said.

Mahlobo called on Magalies Water, the municipality and contractors to restore confidence by finishing the project on time. He emphasised the need for proper documentation and a comprehensive maintenance plan to ensure the plant remains fully functional after completion.

Deputy Minister Morolong echoed these concerns, stressing that the people of Madibeng urgently need improved water supply. “While you have made several commitments regarding the completion date, you are found wanting and it is a cause for concern,” he warned. He added that a full report of the oversight findings would be shared with the President to keep him updated on progress.

Morolong urged the municipality to take a more hands-on, present role to ensure project handover by March 2026, stating firmly:“We have no intentions of returning in March to be briefed about challenges. We want to officially hand over the project.”

Project Background and Current Status

The refurbishment project is part of a multiyear upgrade across several phases:

Phase 1 completed in July 2014

Phase 2 completed in 2020

Phase 3 (civil works) nearly complete, with electrical works at 85% and mechanical works at 92%

Phase 4 includes upgrades to final water pipelines and bulk distribution lines

Due to poor maintenance, several components required refurbishment, estimated at R28 million (2020 costs).

Contractors reported that only 10% of total work remains, including:

Mechanical installations (filters, blower room)

Electrical connections (ring feed, backup generator)

Importance of the Project

The Brits Water Treatment Works is a critical infrastructure project under the Department of Water and Sanitation aimed at strengthening water security in the Madibeng Local Municipality and surrounding communities. It forms part of government’s broader efforts to help Water Services Authorities meet their constitutional mandate to provide safe and reliable water.

Once completed, the upgraded plant will:

Increase treatment capacity from 60 to 80 megalitres per day

Improve raw water treatment efficiency

Strengthen pumping and pipeline systems

Enhance distribution networks up to bulk reservoirs

These upgrades will ensure more reliable water delivery to households, support local economic activity and strengthen long-term municipal service delivery.