Delhi High Court Upholds Charge Framing in High-Profile Terror Funding Case

The Delhi High Court dismissed appeals by the sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and others, upholding the framing of charges in terror funding cases. The court ruled the charges as interlocutory, not open to appeal per Section 21 of the NIA Act, aiming for swift trial proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:24 IST
The Delhi High Court dismissed the appeals of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's sons and others challenging the framing of charges in terror funding cases.

A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain ruled that the appeals were untenable, as the charges were interlocutory under Section 21 of the NIA Act.

The decision marks a significant step in the prosecution of scheduled offences under the NIA Act, emphasizing the need for expedient trials in terror-related cases.

