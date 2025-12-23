Delhi High Court Upholds Charge Framing in High-Profile Terror Funding Case

The Delhi High Court dismissed the appeals of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's sons and others challenging the framing of charges in terror funding cases.

A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain ruled that the appeals were untenable, as the charges were interlocutory under Section 21 of the NIA Act.

The decision marks a significant step in the prosecution of scheduled offences under the NIA Act, emphasizing the need for expedient trials in terror-related cases.