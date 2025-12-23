Left Menu

Unprecedented Conviction: Life Sentences in West Bengal Mob Lynching

A Murshidabad court in West Bengal sentenced 13 people to life imprisonment for the lynching of a man and his son. The first such conviction in the state, it follows violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The prosecution may seek harsher penalties at the Calcutta High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:46 IST
A court in West Bengal's Murshidabad district has sentenced 13 individuals to life imprisonment for their roles in the mob lynching of a man and his son. This case marks the first conviction for mob lynching in the state, standing as the second in the country.

Special public prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee disclosed that this landmark judgment was delivered by a fast-track court in Jangipur, which also ordered a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the victims' family. The crimes occurred amid violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in April.

While the Das family and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari expressed dissatisfaction with the court's decision, citing demands for the death penalty for key accused, there are plans to appeal for harsher sentences in the Calcutta High Court.

