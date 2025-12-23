Unprecedented Conviction: Life Sentences in West Bengal Mob Lynching

A court in West Bengal's Murshidabad district has sentenced 13 individuals to life imprisonment for their roles in the mob lynching of a man and his son. This case marks the first conviction for mob lynching in the state, standing as the second in the country.

Special public prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee disclosed that this landmark judgment was delivered by a fast-track court in Jangipur, which also ordered a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the victims' family. The crimes occurred amid violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in April.

While the Das family and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari expressed dissatisfaction with the court's decision, citing demands for the death penalty for key accused, there are plans to appeal for harsher sentences in the Calcutta High Court.