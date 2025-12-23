Left Menu

Delhi Court Eases Bail for Alleged Middleman in AgustaWestland Scam

A Delhi court has altered the bail terms for Christian James Michel, implicated as a middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. With conditions related to bail bonds and passport surrender modified, Michel remains in custody due to passport renewal delays, despite multiple bail grants in the CBI and ED cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:51 IST
Delhi Court Eases Bail for Alleged Middleman in AgustaWestland Scam
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, a Delhi court modified the bail conditions for Christian James Michel, the alleged middleman in the controversial AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. The decision was made in response to Michel's plea for adjustments to his bail bonds and passport surrender terms.

Special CBI Judge Sanjay Jindal noted that despite over seven years since Michel's arrest, the proceedings are still in the initial stages. The judge referenced similar modifications by the Delhi High Court in a connected Enforcement Directorate case, suggesting that these changes would not prejudice the prosecution.

Michel was granted bail on February 18 by the Supreme Court and later in the ED case by the Delhi High Court. However, he remains in Tihar jail, awaiting passport renewal. The court ordered that FRRO ensure Michel does not leave India and that any new passport be deposited directly with the court, highlighting CBI's role in monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025