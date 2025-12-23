Delhi Court Eases Bail for Alleged Middleman in AgustaWestland Scam

On Tuesday, a Delhi court modified the bail conditions for Christian James Michel, the alleged middleman in the controversial AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. The decision was made in response to Michel's plea for adjustments to his bail bonds and passport surrender terms.

Special CBI Judge Sanjay Jindal noted that despite over seven years since Michel's arrest, the proceedings are still in the initial stages. The judge referenced similar modifications by the Delhi High Court in a connected Enforcement Directorate case, suggesting that these changes would not prejudice the prosecution.

Michel was granted bail on February 18 by the Supreme Court and later in the ED case by the Delhi High Court. However, he remains in Tihar jail, awaiting passport renewal. The court ordered that FRRO ensure Michel does not leave India and that any new passport be deposited directly with the court, highlighting CBI's role in monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)