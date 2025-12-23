BJP MP Condemns Violence Against Minorities in Bangladesh and West Bengal

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi voiced strong concerns about the ongoing violence against minority communities in Bangladesh. His remarks came amidst nationwide protests over a mob lynching and the killing of Dipu Chandra Das on December 18, attributed to alleged blasphemy.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Trivedi highlighted the deep unease among Indians regarding the situation in Bangladesh, claiming that Hindus were being specifically targeted. "These continuous attacks on minority communities have deeply alarmed Indians," he stated, emphasizing that these incidents have spurred peaceful protests across India due to the targeted nature of the violence.

He accused the INDIA bloc of indifference towards these issues and hostility towards Sanatan Dharma, criticizing their silence on the matter. Trivedi also condemned the actions of the West Bengal government and police against Hindu protesters, accusing senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim of engaging in appeasement politics. He drew parallels between the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and alleged targeted actions against Hindus in West Bengal.