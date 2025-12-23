PHDCCI Hosts South Zone Round of National Young Chef Competition in Chennai

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) successfully conducted the South Zone round of the National Young Chef Competition (NYCC) at the Faculty of Hotel Management & Culinary Arts, Dr. M.G.R. Educational & Research Institute, Chennai, bringing together top-performing final-year culinary students from across Southern India.

Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) and the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), this zonal round continued the NYCC’s national mission of “Celebrating Indian Culinary Heritage: Blending Tradition with Innovation.” The initiative encourages young chefs to reinterpret traditional flavours while maintaining authenticity rooted in regional culinary traditions.

South Zone Round Adds Momentum to NYCC’s Nationwide Journey

The maiden edition of NYCC is being held over six months, with competitions conducted across the North (Chandigarh), East (Kolkata), West (Mumbai) and South (Chennai) before culminating in a Grand Finale in New Delhi. The South Zone round featured seven competing institutes, each showcasing exceptional technique, creativity and regional pride in an intense live cook-off spanning two and a half hours.

Participating institutes included:

Asian Christian Culinary & Agricultural Science Institute, Hosur

Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management

Culinary Academy of India, Hyderabad

Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore

IHM Shri Shakti, Hyderabad

Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati

Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad

Each team presented a three-course Indian menu comprising a starter, main course and dessert, combining classical foundation with modern presentation and innovation.

Three Teams Emerge Winners; Head to Grand Finale in New Delhi

Following a highly competitive evaluation, three teams secured their position as South Zone winners:

Culinary Academy of India, Hyderabad Asian Christian Culinary & Agricultural Science Institute, Hosur Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad

These teams will represent the South Zone at the Grand Finale on 19 January 2026 at IHM Pusa, New Delhi. The IHM Shri Shakti, Hyderabad team earned the runner-up position.

The Grand Finale will be graced by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of India, as Chief Guest.

A Prestigious Jury Evaluates Technique, Flavour and Innovation

The South Zone competition was judged by a distinguished jury chaired by Chef Anil Grover, Certified WorldChefs Judge. Other jury members included:

Chef Ajeeth Janardhanan, Culinary Director, The Residency Towers

Chef Prem Kumar Mahendran, Executive Chef, Welcomhotel Chennai

Chef Natesan Kannan, Chief Coordinator, SICA Junior Forum

Chef Nageshwaran K., Executive Sous Chef, GRT Hotels & Resorts

The judges praised the competitors for their technical command, flavour interpretation and confidence in modern presentations rooted in traditional Indian cuisine.

Chef Damu Inspires Young Chefs to Honour Tradition While Innovating

Renowned Indian celebrity chef K. Damodharan (Chef Damu) interacted with participants and encouraged them to remain anchored in India’s rich culinary heritage:

“Indian cuisine is deeply rooted in culture, memory and emotion. Young chefs must first understand its soul before reinterpreting it. I was impressed by the sincerity and creativity displayed today.”

His remarks reinforced NYCC’s objective: nurturing a new generation of chefs who can preserve India’s culinary traditions while competing on global platforms.

NYCC: Creating a National Platform for Culinary Talent and Career Growth

In its debut edition, NYCC is open exclusively to final-year hospitality students from government and private institutes, university departments and stand-alone hospitality schools. The competition aims to:

Build a national platform for Indian cuisine

Highlight its depth, diversity and regional techniques

Connect aspiring chefs with the hospitality industry

Enable access to internships, mentorships and long-term career opportunities

Ms Sulagna Ghosh, Secretary, PHDCCI, said the South Zone round reflects the discipline, creativity and talent emerging from hospitality institutions in Southern India. She noted that NYCC is evolving into a national movement connecting education, industry and youth, while reinforcing pride in India’s culinary heritage.

Industry Partnerships Strengthen NYCC’s Reach and Impact

NYCC is supported by an extensive consortium of industry partners, including:

TATA Consumer Products

Lee Kum Kee

Nestlé Professional

Cremica Food Industries

Venus Industries

Hospitality & Kitchen Solutions (HAKS)

Wagh Bakri Tea Group

Welbilt India (Merrychef & Convotherm)

McCain Foods

Chefs Unlimited

Dr. M.G.R. Educational & Research Institute

South India Chef’s Association (SICA)

Purchasing Professional Forum – India (PPFI)

These partnerships provide participants with exposure to industry expertise, cutting-edge equipment and career opportunities.

For more details:PHDCCI Events Page – National Young Chef Competition (NYCC)https://phdccitourismhospitality.in/upcoming-events/phdcci-national-chef-competition/