British Pakistani Woman Jailed in Major Heroin Smuggling Case

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Sidrah Nosheen, a 34-year-old member of an organized crime group, was sentenced on Tuesday to 21 years and six months in prison. This follows the discovery of drugs worth 8.5 million pounds at her residence by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA).

Nosheen played an instrumental role in smuggling heroin from Pakistan, concealing illegal Class A drugs in clothing shipped to her home in Bradford where she repackaged them for distribution. The NCA found her property equipped as a processing plant for heroin.

Phone evidence and other findings linked her to extensive activities, including coordinating drug consignments and handling substantial monetary transactions for the crime network. Nosheen pled guilty at Bradford Crown Court, admitting her involvement in the conspiracy to supply and import heroin.

