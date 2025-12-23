Left Menu

British Pakistani Woman Jailed in Major Heroin Smuggling Case

Sidrah Nosheen, a 34-year-old British Pakistani woman, received a 21-year and six-month prison sentence for her role in an organized crime group smuggling heroin from Pakistan to the UK. The National Crime Agency uncovered 8.5 million pounds worth of drugs, with her home functioning as a heroin processing plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:08 IST
British Pakistani Woman Jailed in Major Heroin Smuggling Case
gang
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Sidrah Nosheen, a 34-year-old member of an organized crime group, was sentenced on Tuesday to 21 years and six months in prison. This follows the discovery of drugs worth 8.5 million pounds at her residence by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA).

Nosheen played an instrumental role in smuggling heroin from Pakistan, concealing illegal Class A drugs in clothing shipped to her home in Bradford where she repackaged them for distribution. The NCA found her property equipped as a processing plant for heroin.

Phone evidence and other findings linked her to extensive activities, including coordinating drug consignments and handling substantial monetary transactions for the crime network. Nosheen pled guilty at Bradford Crown Court, admitting her involvement in the conspiracy to supply and import heroin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025