Pakistan's COAS Asim Munir Calls for Comprehensive Multi-Domain Preparedness

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Syed Asim Munir, highlighted the urgency of multi-domain preparedness in response to varied security challenges facing the country. Addressing participants at the National Defence University, he cited conventional, cyber, and economic threats as areas requiring focused adaptation.

Munir pointed out that hostile forces are increasingly deploying indirect strategies, relying on proxies to exploit internal vulnerabilities rather than engaging in open confrontation. This approach calls for future leaders to be agile and resilient in countering multiple layers of cognitive threats.

The Field Marshal underscored the importance of professional military education and its role in bolstering national resilience by fostering institutional capacity and indigenous capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)