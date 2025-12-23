Tragedy Strikes: Mexican Navy Plane Crash During Child's Medical Transfer

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday when a Mexican Navy aircraft, engaged in a humanitarian mission to transfer a child burn victim for treatment in the United States, crashed off Texas near Galveston. The unfortunate accident resulted in the deaths of five people, including the 2-year-old patient.

The Navy confirmed that out of the eight individuals on board, two survived while one person remains missing. The ill-fated flight had departed from Merida, a city in southern Mexico, and was bound for specialized burn treatment in Galveston, facilitated by the Michou y Mau Foundation.

President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed condolences to the families affected and announced an investigation into the crash. Collaborating with American authorities, efforts are focused on unraveling the events that transpired during the critical 10 minutes the aircraft lost communication.

