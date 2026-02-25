Guangdong's High-Quality Leap: Manufacturing Meets Modern Services

On February 24, Guangdong marked the first working day of the Year of the Horse by hosting the Provincial High-quality Development Conference. The forum highlighted the integration of manufacturing and services, aiming for industrial progress and setting a strong start to the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030).

Led by Huang Kunming, secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, the discussions underscored the necessity of harmonizing these sectors with broader industrial trends for substantial growth. Guangdong is poised to advance from a large industrial hub to a robust one, leveraging digital technologies and rich data resources.

Efforts will focus on reinforcing the real economy, prioritizing manufacturing combined with AI-powered service advancements. The province also plans to cultivate leading enterprises in 'manufacturing + services,' leveraging global resources, and expanding the 'Guangdong Manufacturing' and 'Guangdong Services' brands to maintain a competitive edge worldwide.