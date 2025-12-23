Controversy at Glastonbury: No Charges for Punk Duo Bob Vylan

British police announced on Tuesday that they would not pursue further action regarding controversial comments about the Israeli military made by punk duo Bob Vylan during their Glastonbury festival performance in June.

Following a detailed review of the evidence, Avon and Somerset Police determined the remarks did not meet the criminal threshold as outlined by the Crown Prosecution Service. The band's lead singer, Bobby Vylan, sparked outrage with chants of 'death, death to the IDF,' a reference to the Israel Defense Forces.

The investigation involved interviewing a man in his mid-30s and contacting approximately 200 members of the public, the police stated. The inflammatory comments drew harsh criticism from figures like Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Israeli Embassy, alongside backlash against the BBC for streaming the performance live. Avon and Somerset Police concluded the investigation after considering the intent, context, case law, and freedom of speech, emphasizing extensive consultation with Jewish community groups throughout the process.

