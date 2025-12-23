Goa Nightclub Fire: Managers Granted Bail Amid Investigation

In a significant legal development, a Goa court has granted bail to two managers associated with the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, embroiled in a tragic fire incident that resulted in 25 fatalities earlier this month.

The decision, rendered by District Judge D V Patkar, applies to Rajveer Singhania and Priyanshu Thakur but denies bail to a third manager, Vivek Singh. Both Singhania and Thakur have been instructed to adhere to strict conditions, including travel restrictions and cooperation with the investigation.

The devastating fire, which occurred on December 6 at Arpora village, claimed 25 lives, including 20 staff members and five tourists. The ongoing investigation has led to the arrest of eight individuals, among them the nightclub's co-owners, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who were apprehended after being deported from Thailand.

