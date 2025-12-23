Left Menu

Mysterious PIA Balloon Seized Near Line of Control

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir seized an air balloon inscribed with 'PIA' (Pakistan International Airlines) along with a Pakistani flag tied to several balloons. Found in Kupwara and Baramulla districts, close to the Line of Control, these incidents are under investigation by security agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir confiscated an air balloon with the inscription 'PIA,' representing Pakistan International Airlines, in Kupwara district, officials confirmed.

In a related discovery, a Pakistani flag tied to multiple balloons was intercepted by security personnel in the Khadinyar area of Baramulla district, they noted.

The balloon bearing the PIA inscription was located atop a tree within an orchard in Naugam, situated in Handwara area of Kupwara district, both regions bordering the Line of Control in north Kashmir. The incidents are currently under investigation by security forces, including police, according to officials.

