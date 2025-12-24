Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Life of Libyan Military Chief

Libyan military chief Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad and four others died in a plane crash in Turkey. The plane lost contact due to a technical malfunction shortly after departing from Ankara. The tragic accident is a significant loss for Libya amid ongoing efforts to unify its military forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 24-12-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 02:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah announced the death of military chief Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad in a plane crash in Turkey on Tuesday. The crash also claimed the lives of four other individuals as the delegation was returning from an official visit to Ankara.

The Libyan government reported a loss of contact with the aircraft roughly 30 minutes into the flight due to a technical malfunction. Al-Haddad played a vital role in the UN-backed initiative to unify the fragmented Libyan military.

The crash occurred near Ankara after the jet took off from Esenboga airport. The Turkish interior minister confirmed the wreckage was discovered near the capital. The incident caused the temporary closure of Ankara's airport, diverting several flights.

