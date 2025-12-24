Left Menu

Billionaire vs. Mogul: Defamation Battle in the Bahamas

Hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon has won a defamation lawsuit against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard. The case centered on Nygard's baseless claims that included accusations of murder and narcotics trafficking, which emerged from a dispute over their neighboring properties in the Bahamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 04:11 IST
Billionaire vs. Mogul: Defamation Battle in the Bahamas

Billionaire hedge fund manager Louis Bacon has emerged victorious in his defamation lawsuit against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard. The long-standing legal battle was sparked by Nygard's unsubstantiated claims that included accusations of murder and narcotics trafficking, part of a wider rivalry over their adjacent properties in the Bahamas.

Justice Richard Latin in Manhattan ruled that Nygard admitted to having no evidence supporting his allegations against Bacon, including outlandish accusations of murder and drug trafficking. Despite the ruling, Nygard's attorney Peter Sverd announced plans to appeal, maintaining their fight.

Bacon filed the lawsuit in 2015, accusing Nygard of orchestrating a malicious smear campaign to connect him to various criminal acts. Meanwhile, Nygard, currently serving an 11-year sentence in Canada for sexual assault, was found guilty on additional charges by a Toronto jury in 2023.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025