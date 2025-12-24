Left Menu

Bangladesh's Commitment to Justice After Tragic Lynching

Bangladesh's interim government promises support for the family of Hindu worker Dipu Das, tragically lynched on blasphemy charges. Senior advisor C R Abrar met with the bereaved family, condemning the attack as unjustifiable. Amidst regional protests, the government reaffirms commitment to law and order.

Updated: 24-12-2025 10:07 IST
In response to the brutal lynching of 25-year-old Hindu worker Dipu Das, Bangladesh's interim government has pledged comprehensive support to his grieving family. Senior advisor C R Abrar paid a visit to the family, denouncing the atrocity as a crime without justification.

The attack, which occurred when a mob set Das on fire in Mymensingh, has drawn widespread condemnation and protests across the nation. Following discussions with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Abrar conveyed the government's deep condolences to the family.

Authorities have detained twelve individuals linked to the murder, and the government remains firm in its dedication to justice and the rule of law. Meanwhile, unrest has intensified, fueled by the coinciding death of radical group leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

