Transatlantic Tensions: U.S. Visa Ban on EU Leader Sparks Outrage

The French government has condemned a U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton, a former European Union commissioner. The Trump administration has accused Breton and others of censoring U.S. social media. This move comes amid tensions over the EU's Digital Services Act, targeting American tech companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:04 IST
  • France

The French government issued a strong condemnation on Wednesday against the Trump administration's recent visa ban on Thierry Breton, ⁠a former EU commissioner instrumental in the EU's Digital Services Act. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot publicly criticized the U.S. decision on X, condemning the restriction placed on Breton and four other European figures.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration imposed the bans, citing the role of Breton and other anti-disinformation advocates in censoring American social media platforms. This marked the latest move in a U.S. campaign challenging European regulations perceived as overreaching. Breton, a prominent figure, was particularly spotlighted by this action.

Sara Rogers, the U.S. Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy, labeled Breton a 'mastermind' of the Digital Services Act. Barrot argued that the act, while democratically adopted in Europe, does not impact U.S. policy. Breton also voiced criticism of the visa ban, perceiving it as a form of McCarthyism and reiterated that the DSA was supported by a majority in the European Parliament.

