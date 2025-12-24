Suspended Sentences Raise Questions in Custodial Death Case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has temporarily suspended the life sentence of former Himachal Pradesh IGP Zahur Haider Zaidi, previously convicted for involvement in a 2017 custodial death case. This decision comes after the court identified a lack of motive and noted Zaidi's extended period of incarceration as critical factors.

In January, a special CBI court sentenced Zaidi and seven policemen to life for their roles in the custodial death of Suraj, who was arrested as part of an investigation into the gang rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl. The incident sparked significant public outrage, leading to Zaidi's involvement in a special investigation team.

Zaidi argued he was not present during the custodial death, a claim supported by court observations suggesting his absence at the relevant time. Amidst ongoing appeal processes, the High Court emphasized that its suspension decision should not influence the final judgment. The 2017 case, handed to the CBI, exposed serious allegations of police conspiracy and torture.