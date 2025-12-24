Hyderabad Drug Bust: Event Manager and Accomplices Apprehended
Hyderabad police arrested three individuals, including an event manager, for drug peddling. Seized items include ecstasy pills, MDMA, and LSD blots. The manager, also involved in other criminal cases, acquired drugs through the dark web. His girlfriend managed operations with a ride-hailing platform rider.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:25 IST
In a significant drug bust, Hyderabad police have arrested an event manager and two accomplices for alleged drug peddling.
Based on credible intelligence, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) conducted an operation resulting in the apprehension of a 25-year-old event manager and two sub-peddlers within Chikkadpally Police Station limits.
Seized contraband includes OG, MDMA, LSD blots, and ecstasy pills. The operation revealed a network involving cryptocurrency payments and courier deliveries, with operations partly run by the manager's girlfriend.
