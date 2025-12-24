Hyderabad Drug Bust: Event Manager and Accomplices Apprehended

In a significant drug bust, Hyderabad police have arrested an event manager and two accomplices for alleged drug peddling.

Based on credible intelligence, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) conducted an operation resulting in the apprehension of a 25-year-old event manager and two sub-peddlers within Chikkadpally Police Station limits.

Seized contraband includes OG, MDMA, LSD blots, and ecstasy pills. The operation revealed a network involving cryptocurrency payments and courier deliveries, with operations partly run by the manager's girlfriend.

(With inputs from agencies.)