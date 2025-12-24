Tragic Jet Crash Claims Libya's Army Chief of Staff

A tragic private jet crash has claimed the lives of Libya's army chief of staff Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad and seven others, Turkish officials confirmed. The Dassault Falcon 50 reported an electrical fault and attempted an emergency landing but lost contact before reaching the ground.

The crash occurred after takeoff from Ankara Esenboga Airport en route to Tripoli. Libya's internationally recognized government mourns the loss of Al-Haddad and has declared a three-day mourning period. The nation's leadership emphasized the continuity of military operations despite this setback.

Efforts to recover and analyze the aircraft's black boxes have begun, while investigations proceed to determine the crash's cause. Authorities are examining the aircraft's ownership and technical history, with information suggesting it was leased and registered in Malta.

(With inputs from agencies.)