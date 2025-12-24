Tragedy in Sikar: Ninth-Grader's Untimely Death
A ninth-grade student named Girraj in Rajasthan's Sikar district was found dead by suicide. The student lived with his family in a rented home. No suicide note was discovered, and authorities are investigating to understand the circumstances behind this tragic incident.
A heartbreaking incident occurred in Rajasthan's Sikar district where a ninth-grade student reportedly took his own life, according to police sources.
Authorities stated that the young student, identified as Girraj, was found hanging in his rented home in the Radhakishanpura area. The 14-year-old was living with his mother and elder sister, having come to Sikar for educational purposes.
The tragic discovery was made when Girraj's mother returned from dropping off her daughter at coaching classes. With neighbors' assistance, she broke down the door after receiving no response, only to find Girraj lifeless. Police confirmed that no suicide note was found and have launched an investigation to uncover the details surrounding the incident.
