Left Menu

Tragedy in Sikar: Ninth-Grader's Untimely Death

A ninth-grade student named Girraj in Rajasthan's Sikar district was found dead by suicide. The student lived with his family in a rented home. No suicide note was discovered, and authorities are investigating to understand the circumstances behind this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:53 IST
Tragedy in Sikar: Ninth-Grader's Untimely Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Rajasthan's Sikar district where a ninth-grade student reportedly took his own life, according to police sources.

Authorities stated that the young student, identified as Girraj, was found hanging in his rented home in the Radhakishanpura area. The 14-year-old was living with his mother and elder sister, having come to Sikar for educational purposes.

The tragic discovery was made when Girraj's mother returned from dropping off her daughter at coaching classes. With neighbors' assistance, she broke down the door after receiving no response, only to find Girraj lifeless. Police confirmed that no suicide note was found and have launched an investigation to uncover the details surrounding the incident.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025