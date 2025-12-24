President Murmu Urges IDAS Probationers to Support Defence Modernisation

The probationers of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) from the 2024 batch met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 24, 2025. The interaction highlighted the critical role IDAS officers play in strengthening India’s defence preparedness and financial accountability.

Addressing the young officers, President Murmu emphasised that the Indian Defence Accounts Service holds a pivotal responsibility in managing the financial resources of the Armed Forces and associated organisations. Their duties—ranging from budgeting, accounting, audit and payments to offering financial advice—directly influence operational readiness, defence infrastructure development, and transparency in expenditure.

She noted that IDAS officers, as principal financial authorities for the Defence Services, must be sensitive to the unique challenges, hardships and operational realities faced by India’s military personnel serving in diverse terrains and high-risk environments.

Adapting to Rapid Global and Technological Changes

The President highlighted that today’s rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape and emerging security challenges require faster, smarter and more accurate decision-making. As global defence needs shift, business processes within the sector are becoming increasingly complex and technology-driven.

In this context, she urged the Defence Accounts Department to embrace innovation and continuous modernization. She stressed the need for officers to support the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, especially in defence manufacturing.

Strengthening a Self-Reliant Defence Ecosystem

President Murmu underscored the importance of promoting indigenous production, bolstering local supply chains and supporting domestic industry. She said IDAS officers can significantly contribute to building a self-reliant and resilient defence ecosystem by ensuring efficient financial oversight and enabling timely procurement.

She noted that financial discipline, transparent spending and well-managed defence budgets are essential to the long-term capability growth of the Armed Forces.

Message for Future Administrators

Encouraging the probationers to uphold a spirit of lifelong learning, President Murmu said officers must remain curious, adaptable and confident in navigating change. She stressed that the true value of public service lies not in titles or recognition but in meaningful contributions to institutional integrity and national welfare.

She urged the young officers to carry forward their duties with dedication, humility and a deep sense of responsibility toward the nation.