Commerce Secretary Calls for Reforms to Boost Global Reach of Indian Professionals

Commerce Secretary Shri Rajesh Agrawal underscored the need for stronger stakeholder coordination, domestic reforms, and legally binding commitments on professional services in Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to unlock new global opportunities for Indian professionals. He made these remarks while inaugurating a Chintan Shivir on Professional Services at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, on 23 December 2025.

Organised by the Department of Commerce (DoC) in partnership with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Services Exports Promotion Council (SEPC), the Shivir centred on the theme “Expanding Global Horizons: Opportunities for Indian Professionals.”

India’s Demographic Strength and Services-Led Growth

In his address, Shri Agrawal highlighted the critical contribution of services trade to India’s economic expansion, noting its significantly high domestic value addition compared to merchandise exports. He pointed out that India’s demographic dividend positions the country favourably to meet rising international demand for skilled professional services.

To harness this potential, he stressed the importance of adopting global best practices, strengthening skills, and upgrading training frameworks to match evolving global requirements and rapid technological advancements.

He further noted that greater openness in international markets for professional services will not only enhance India’s competitiveness but also expand opportunities for domestic professionals. He encouraged professional bodies to actively participate in global conferences to build networks and share knowledge.

Sectoral Insights and Institutional Perspectives

Joint Secretary of the Department of Commerce, Shri Darpan Jain, outlined the broader framework of the discussions. The inaugural session also included inputs from key sectoral leaders:

CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, ICAI

Shri (Dr.) T. Dileep Kumar, President, Indian Nursing Council (INC)

Prof. Abhay Vinayak Purohit, President, Council of Architecture (CoA)

CA. Prasanna Kumar D, Vice President, ICAI

Dr. Upasana Arora, Chairperson, SEPC

These leaders shared insights on navigating global opportunities, improving regulatory readiness, and enhancing professional mobility.

Four Focused Sessions for Global Expansion

The Chintan Shivir featured four thematic sessions aimed at advancing India’s professional services sector globally:

Making Globally Ready Professionals Strengthening International Mobility through MRAs and MoUs Developing Networks and Expanding Professional Chapters Abroad Leveraging FTAs to Boost Professional Services Exports

The sessions enabled professional bodies to identify global best practices, evaluate existing regulations, and recommend changes to align training and skill-development programmes with advances in artificial intelligence, digital services, and emerging technologies.

Best Practices and Recognised Models

The ICAI’s forward-looking playbook—featuring global chapters, a dedicated international directorate, and specialised certification courses in technology and AI—was lauded as an adaptable model for other sectors. Likewise, the Indian Nursing Council’s efforts to expand global mobility for Indian nurses were acknowledged, especially in overcoming regulatory challenges faced in advanced economies.

Good practices such as high-fidelity simulation labs, language training, and centres of excellence were praised. Participants stressed the importance of deeper collaboration with international bodies, facilitated through Indian missions abroad.

Enhancing Mobility and Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs)

Discussions highlighted the need to improve India’s regulatory frameworks to become more “recognition-ready” for negotiating MRAs. Participants examined challenges in concluding such agreements, utilisation gaps in existing MRAs, and the need for clear outcome metrics.

With the rising importance of Global Capability Centres and digitally delivered services, MRAs were viewed as essential tools in shaping India’s future export strategy for professional services.

Leveraging FTAs for Future-Ready Professional Services

Deliberations on FTAs focused on safeguarding digital delivery modes, revising mobility-related provisions, and modernising domestic regulations governing professional qualifications.

Stakeholders emphasised that India must also demonstrate a willingness to allow greater foreign professional participation domestically to craft mutually beneficial agreements.

Concerns around data protection, privacy, and opportunities presented by foreign universities establishing campuses in India were also addressed.

Way Forward

The Department of Commerce will now collaborate with relevant professional bodies and stakeholders to implement the action points identified during the Shivir. These initiatives aim to strengthen India's professional services ecosystem and accelerate the global expansion of Indian expertise.