Tragic Dual Hanging Uncovered Amidst Love Affair Tensions

In a tragic discovery near the Dhobalai river, the bodies of a young man and a woman were found hanging from a tree within Govindgarh police station limits on Wednesday, as confirmed by local police.

Identified as Narendra and Neelam, the duo was found at the same location with nooses around their necks. Authorities swiftly called in a forensic science laboratory team to collect evidence from the scene.

Govindgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Jangid stated that a note discovered at the site is key to the ongoing investigation, which initially suggests the deaths are tied to a love affair. Narendra's history under the POCSO Act adds complexity to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)