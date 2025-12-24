Tragic Dual Hanging Uncovered Amidst Love Affair Tensions
The bodies of Narendra and Neelam were discovered hanging from a tree by the Dhobalai river in an apparent love affair-related case. A note was found, and an investigation is in progress. Narendra had a prior conviction under the POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic discovery near the Dhobalai river, the bodies of a young man and a woman were found hanging from a tree within Govindgarh police station limits on Wednesday, as confirmed by local police.
Identified as Narendra and Neelam, the duo was found at the same location with nooses around their necks. Authorities swiftly called in a forensic science laboratory team to collect evidence from the scene.
Govindgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Jangid stated that a note discovered at the site is key to the ongoing investigation, which initially suggests the deaths are tied to a love affair. Narendra's history under the POCSO Act adds complexity to the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
