Safe Havens for Jharia's Displaced: New Homes in Belgaria Township

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced that families displaced by the Jharia mine fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad would receive flats in Belgaria township on a lease basis. The project, developed by JRDA, aims to provide safe housing for those in subsidence-prone areas. The government continues its commitment to relocation and rehabilitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, promised new housing solutions for families displaced by the Jharia mine fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. These families will be granted flats in the Belgaria township on a lease basis, with the stipulation that these homes cannot be sold.

Belgaria township, developed by the Jharia Rehabilitation Development Authority (JRDA), was inaugurated during Reddy's visit. The township seeks to provide secure living conditions for those threatened by fire and subsidence in underground coal mines. This initiative reflects a concerted effort by central and state governments to relocate residents from hazardous zones.

The Union Minister emphasized the government's dedication to improving the livelihoods of the affected communities. Under the Jharia Master Plan, approximately 1.4 lakh residents are expected to be relocated from high-risk areas. Recently, an urgent evacuation took place due to dangerous carbon monoxide emissions.

