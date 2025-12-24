EU Fights Back Against US Visa Ban Over Digital Censorship Claims

The European Union has expressed strong disapproval of the United States' decision to impose travel bans on five Europeans accused of pressuring American technology firms to suppress viewpoints. The European Commission, the EU's executive body, has condemned these actions, which they view as 'unjustified measures' and an affront to Europe's regulatory autonomy.

Among those affected is Thierry Breton, a former EU commissioner who clashed with Elon Musk last year over an interview with Donald Trump. French President Emmanuel Macron has also voiced his condemnation, describing the US measures as pushing against European digital sovereignty and using intimidation.

This conflict heightens tensions between the US and EU concerning digital regulation, with the US alleging these individuals lead efforts to censor American platforms. In contrast, EU officials maintain their digital laws foster fair competition and uphold democratic values. The visa restrictions are part of broader US efforts to curb foreign influence over online speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)