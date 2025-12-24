Left Menu

EU Fights Back Against US Visa Ban Over Digital Censorship Claims

The EU condemns the US travel ban on five Europeans accused of pressuring American tech firms to censor viewpoints. The US labels them 'radicals' aiming to censor American speech. EU leaders, including Thierry Breton and Emmanuel Macron, argue these actions threaten European digital sovereignty and are unjustified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:44 IST
EU Fights Back Against US Visa Ban Over Digital Censorship Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has expressed strong disapproval of the United States' decision to impose travel bans on five Europeans accused of pressuring American technology firms to suppress viewpoints. The European Commission, the EU's executive body, has condemned these actions, which they view as 'unjustified measures' and an affront to Europe's regulatory autonomy.

Among those affected is Thierry Breton, a former EU commissioner who clashed with Elon Musk last year over an interview with Donald Trump. French President Emmanuel Macron has also voiced his condemnation, describing the US measures as pushing against European digital sovereignty and using intimidation.

This conflict heightens tensions between the US and EU concerning digital regulation, with the US alleging these individuals lead efforts to censor American platforms. In contrast, EU officials maintain their digital laws foster fair competition and uphold democratic values. The visa restrictions are part of broader US efforts to curb foreign influence over online speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025