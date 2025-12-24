Ethnic Tensions Ignite in Assam After Deadly Violence
In Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, a multi-community protest erupted following the burning death of Suresh Dey. Demonstrators, including Hindi and Bengali speakers, condemned the violence. Tensions remain over land disputes among various communities. Authorities urge calm and vow justice amidst the sensitive socio-ethnic backdrop.
In the turbulence-ridden district of West Karbi Anglong, Assam, a wave of protest surged after the tragic death of 25-year-old Suresh Dey, who was set ablaze in his home. Dey's death has inflamed ethnic tensions in an already volatile zone.
Officials report two deaths, including a Karbi community member allegedly killed in police firing, with over 45 injured, predominantly police officers. Peaceful resolution is being emphasized by officials amidst the charged situation.
Conflicts over land encroachment and demands for justice have drawn a significant outcry. Authorities continue to appeal for peace, reassuring that justice will be served, amid the broader socio-ethnic tension in Assam's tribal areas.
