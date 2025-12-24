EU Criticizes U.S. Travel Ban on European Citizens

On Tuesday, European Council President Antonio Costa harshly criticized a travel ban imposed by the United States on five European citizens, including former Commissioner Thierry Breton. Costa labeled the restrictions as 'unacceptable' among allies, partners, and friends.

Costa expressed the European Union's strong stance on protecting freedom of expression, ensuring fair digital rules, and maintaining its regulatory sovereignty. His remarks were made in a public statement on social media platform X.

The EU's response underscores ongoing tensions concerning digital regulations and transatlantic relations, with the travel ban raising significant diplomatic concerns between the two long-standing allies.