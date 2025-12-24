Left Menu

EU Criticizes U.S. Travel Ban on European Citizens

The European Union has condemned the United States for imposing a travel ban on five European citizens, calling it unacceptable between allies. European Council President Antonio Costa emphasized the EU's commitment to freedom of expression and digital fairness, highlighting concerns over the U.S.'s recent actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:30 IST
EU Criticizes U.S. Travel Ban on European Citizens
travel ban
  • Country:
  • Belgium

On Tuesday, European Council President Antonio Costa harshly criticized a travel ban imposed by the United States on five European citizens, including former Commissioner Thierry Breton. Costa labeled the restrictions as 'unacceptable' among allies, partners, and friends.

Costa expressed the European Union's strong stance on protecting freedom of expression, ensuring fair digital rules, and maintaining its regulatory sovereignty. His remarks were made in a public statement on social media platform X.

The EU's response underscores ongoing tensions concerning digital regulations and transatlantic relations, with the travel ban raising significant diplomatic concerns between the two long-standing allies.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025