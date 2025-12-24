Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on $15 Million Tech Support Scam

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Chandra Prakash Gupta in connection with a $15 million scam involving illegal call centres targeting US nationals. Operating from Noida and Gurugram, these call centres impersonated Microsoft tech support to defraud victims. Gupta is a key figure in this major money-laundering operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:03 IST
  India

The Enforcement Directorate has apprehended Chandra Prakash Gupta, a central figure in a USD 15 million scam involving illegal call centres preying on US citizens, the agency confirmed on Wednesday.

These call centres, located in the Delhi NCR area, engaged in tech support fraud by impersonating Microsoft representatives, ultimately leading to widespread financial and personal data theft from unsuspecting victims.

Gupta, accused of money-laundering and on the run since July 2024, was captured following an intensive investigation revealing assets worth over Rs 100 crore linked to the scheme. Several accomplices remain at large, as authorities continue to probe this extensive and complex fraud operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

