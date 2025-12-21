New Timings to Combat Delhi NCR's Air Crisis
In response to deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, Gurugram's public office hours are adjusted. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner issued a work-from-home advisory for private institutions under the GRAP-IV phase to alleviate pollution. Offices will operate on revised hours temporarily to manage congestion and improve air conditions.
In a bid to tackle the severe air quality deterioration in the Delhi-NCR region, timings for all public offices in Gurugram have been changed as of Sunday, an official statement declared. This move comes amidst efforts to reduce pollution and traffic congestion.
Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, adhering to the Central Air Quality Management orders under Phase IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), announced a work-from-home advisory for private institutions aimed at improving air quality.
The revised office timings, effective temporarily during GRAP-IV, will be 9.30 am to 5.30 pm for state government offices and 8.30 am to 4.30 pm for municipal bodies, including those in Manesar, Sohna, Pataudi, and Farrukhnagar.
