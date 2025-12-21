Left Menu

New Timings to Combat Delhi NCR's Air Crisis

In response to deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, Gurugram's public office hours are adjusted. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner issued a work-from-home advisory for private institutions under the GRAP-IV phase to alleviate pollution. Offices will operate on revised hours temporarily to manage congestion and improve air conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:09 IST
New Timings to Combat Delhi NCR's Air Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle the severe air quality deterioration in the Delhi-NCR region, timings for all public offices in Gurugram have been changed as of Sunday, an official statement declared. This move comes amidst efforts to reduce pollution and traffic congestion.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, adhering to the Central Air Quality Management orders under Phase IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), announced a work-from-home advisory for private institutions aimed at improving air quality.

The revised office timings, effective temporarily during GRAP-IV, will be 9.30 am to 5.30 pm for state government offices and 8.30 am to 4.30 pm for municipal bodies, including those in Manesar, Sohna, Pataudi, and Farrukhnagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025