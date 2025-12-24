Cabinet Approves Three New Delhi Metro Corridors Under Phase V(A) Expansion

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved three new corridors under the Delhi Metro Phase–V(A) expansion plan. The new sections—R.K. Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (9.913 km), Aerocity to IGD Airport Terminal-1 (2.263 km), and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 km)—together span 16.076 km and aim to significantly improve mobility and urban connectivity across the national capital.

The Phase-V(A) project will be executed at a total cost of ₹12,014.91 crore, funded jointly by the Government of India, the Government of Delhi, and international financing agencies.

Boost to Connectivity in Central Vista and South Delhi

The new Central Vista corridor will offer seamless metro access to all Kartavya Bhawans, benefitting an estimated 60,000 office-goers and nearly 2 lakh visitors every day. The enhanced accessibility is expected to reduce congestion, lower pollution levels, and improve overall ease of living in Central Delhi.

The R.K. Ashram Marg–Indraprastha line extends the existing Botanical Garden–R.K. Ashram Marg corridor and will deliver integrated connectivity to the redeveloped Central Vista district. Meanwhile, the Aerocity–IGD Airport T-1 and Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj segments extend the Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor, improving access between South Delhi and the domestic terminal via key areas such as Saket, Chattarpur, and Kalindi Kunj.

Together, the three corridors will include 13 stations—10 underground and 3 elevated.

Corridor-wise Impact

Corridor 1: R.K. Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (9.913 km)Will link West, North, and Old Delhi with Central Delhi, improving access to important government and cultural districts.

Corridor 2: Aerocity to IGD Airport T-1 (2.263 km)Will ensure swift metro connectivity to Domestic Terminal-1, easing airport access for travellers from South Delhi.

Corridor 3: Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 km)Will strengthen intra-city mobility by connecting major residential and commercial areas in South Delhi.

These corridors, forming part of the Magenta Line and Golden Line extensions, are expected to reduce road congestion, decrease fossil fuel usage, and further modernize Delhi’s public transport framework.

Stations on the New Corridors

R.K. Ashram Marg – Indraprastha section:R.K. Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial – High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam, Indraprastha.

Tughlakabad – Kalindi Kunj section:Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar, Kalindi Kunj.

Aerocity – IGD Airport T-1 section:Aerocity, IGD T-1.

Delhi Metro’s Expanding Network

The expansion comes as Delhi Metro continues developing Phase-IV, covering 111 km and 83 stations. As of now, 80.43% of the civil construction of the three priority corridors under Phase-IV is complete, with phased commissioning expected by December 2026.

Delhi Metro currently facilitates around 65 lakh passenger journeys daily, with a record high of 81.87 lakh on 8 August 2025. With 12 operational lines covering 395 km and 289 stations across Delhi NCR, DMRC manages India’s largest metro network and one of the most extensive globally—known for its reliability, punctuality, and safety.

The Phase-V(A) additions will further strengthen Delhi Metro’s role as the lifeline of the national capital.