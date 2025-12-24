Tensions in Karbi Anglong: Land Encroachment Dispute Ignites Violence and Legal Challenges

Amid heightened tensions in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has addressed the demands made by the Karbi community to evict alleged Hindi-speaking encroachers from village and professional grazing lands. A current stay order by the Gauhati High Court prevents immediate action on the eviction demands, according to Sarma.

The situation, following escalations in violence that resulted in two deaths and over 70 injuries, has started to improve as both the Karbi and Bihari communities attempt dialogue. The chief minister emphasized the legal constraints, highlighting that law enforcement cannot act in defiance of court orders without consequences for contempt of court.

Efforts to stabilize the region, including deployments by the police and army for peacekeeping, are underway. As the state gears up for upcoming elections, Sarma noted the need to tread carefully amid potential instigations, urging communities to engage in peaceful resolutions rather than violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)