Left Menu

Swarna Andhra-2047: Accelerating Governance for a Golden Future

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has urged all government departments to establish performance indicators to enhance service delivery as part of the 'Speed of Delivering Governance' initiative. The focus is on implementing 10 missions to realize the goals of Swarna Andhra-2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:14 IST
Swarna Andhra-2047: Accelerating Governance for a Golden Future
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has tasked government departments with establishing performance metrics to enhance the Speed of Delivering Governance initiative. This effort aims to optimize service delivery efficiency.

The Chief Minister emphasized the adoption of ten principles, set to propel the Swarna Andhra-2047 vision, as focused missions. Departmental progress was reviewed to ensure adherence to these principles.

Prominent goals include zero poverty, enhanced employment, water security, and advanced agritech. The mission framework underscores a Public Private People Partnership, targeting empowerment and economic security for citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025