Swarna Andhra-2047: Accelerating Governance for a Golden Future

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has tasked government departments with establishing performance metrics to enhance the Speed of Delivering Governance initiative. This effort aims to optimize service delivery efficiency.

The Chief Minister emphasized the adoption of ten principles, set to propel the Swarna Andhra-2047 vision, as focused missions. Departmental progress was reviewed to ensure adherence to these principles.

Prominent goals include zero poverty, enhanced employment, water security, and advanced agritech. The mission framework underscores a Public Private People Partnership, targeting empowerment and economic security for citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)