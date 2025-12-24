Left Menu

Judiciary Blocks Trump Order, Marks Legal Victory for Affected Attorney

A federal judge halted President Trump's attempt to revoke Mark Zaid's security clearance, claiming it was political retribution. This injunction is a legal win, protecting Zaid's role as a national security lawyer. The judgment reflects broader tensions between Trump's administration and its critics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:31 IST
In a significant legal development, a federal judge has barred the Trump administration from implementing a March presidential memorandum intended to revoke the security clearance of Mark Zaid, a well-known Washington attorney. The memorandum, which also targeted 14 other individuals, was deemed inapplicable to Zaid by the court.

This ruling represents the second legal hurdle for the Trump administration in a single day, following a Supreme Court decision against deploying National Guard troops to Chicago. Both cases highlight an ongoing challenge to President Trump's aggressive policy and political maneuvering.

US District Judge Amir Ali, presiding in Washington, granted a preliminary injunction in response to Zaid's lawsuit against the administration. Zaid, who has been a steadfast defender in national security-related cases, argued that the revocation implied malicious political retaliation, threatening his professional capacity to represent clients effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

