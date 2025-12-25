Deadly Bomb Attack Strikes Nigerian Mosque During Evening Prayer

Five people were tragically killed in an explosion at a mosque in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri during evening prayers on Wednesday. The bomb blast also left 35 others injured, according to a police statement.

Authorities are suspecting a suicide attack, based on initial findings at the scene, including fragments of a suspected suicide vest. Further investigations are underway to confirm the cause and details of the incident. The attack took place on Christmas Eve, adding to a series of violent acts in Nigeria's volatile northern region plagued by insurgent groups, including Boko Haram.

No organization has claimed responsibility, but past attacks by Boko Haram suggest their involvement. While the group's use of suicide bombers had decreased recently, a similar attack in July 2024 prompted fears of its resurgence.

