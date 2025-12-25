Left Menu

Deadly Bomb Attack Strikes Nigerian Mosque During Evening Prayer

A bomb explosion during prayer at a mosque in Maiduguri, Nigeria, resulted in the deaths of five people and injured 35 others. The incident, possibly a suicide bombing, highlights ongoing violence in the region attributed to armed groups like Boko Haram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 25-12-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 09:40 IST
Deadly Bomb Attack Strikes Nigerian Mosque During Evening Prayer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Five people were tragically killed in an explosion at a mosque in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri during evening prayers on Wednesday. The bomb blast also left 35 others injured, according to a police statement.

Authorities are suspecting a suicide attack, based on initial findings at the scene, including fragments of a suspected suicide vest. Further investigations are underway to confirm the cause and details of the incident. The attack took place on Christmas Eve, adding to a series of violent acts in Nigeria's volatile northern region plagued by insurgent groups, including Boko Haram.

No organization has claimed responsibility, but past attacks by Boko Haram suggest their involvement. While the group's use of suicide bombers had decreased recently, a similar attack in July 2024 prompted fears of its resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025