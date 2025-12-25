Gangster Lucky Patial's aide held after encounter in Punjab's Patiala

An associate of gangster Lucky Patial was injured and apprehended following an encounter here on Thursday, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Manpreet alias Manna, a resident of Moga district.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma, Manpreet sustained a bullet injury during the exchange of fire and was admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital.

The SSP said the police personnel acted on specific intelligence regarding the movement of gang members. A police chased two suspects travelling on a motorcycle on Dakala Road.

During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police team.

Police retaliated in self-defence, resulting in injuries to Manpreet. His accomplice managed to flee, abandoning the motorcycle. Manpreet was taken into custody after the encounter.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two accused were involved in recent firing incidents targeting a dhaba owner in Rajpura and an NRI's residence in Samana. These incidents were linked to extortion demands.

SSP Sharma added that police teams are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)