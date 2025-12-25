Left Menu

Gangster Lucky Patial's aide held after encounter in Punjab's Patiala

An associate of gangster Lucky Patial was injured and apprehended following an encounter here on Thursday, officials said.The accused has been identified as Manpreet alias Manna, a resident of Moga district.According to Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Varun Sharma, Manpreet sustained a bullet injury during the exchange of fire and was admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital.The SSP said the police personnel acted on specific intelligence regarding the movement of gang members.

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 25-12-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 19:17 IST
Gangster Lucky Patial's aide held after encounter in Punjab's Patiala
  • Country:
  • India

An associate of gangster Lucky Patial was injured and apprehended following an encounter here on Thursday, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Manpreet alias Manna, a resident of Moga district.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma, Manpreet sustained a bullet injury during the exchange of fire and was admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital.

The SSP said the police personnel acted on specific intelligence regarding the movement of gang members. A police chased two suspects travelling on a motorcycle on Dakala Road.

During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police team.

Police retaliated in self-defence, resulting in injuries to Manpreet. His accomplice managed to flee, abandoning the motorcycle. Manpreet was taken into custody after the encounter.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two accused were involved in recent firing incidents targeting a dhaba owner in Rajpura and an NRI's residence in Samana. These incidents were linked to extortion demands.

SSP Sharma added that police teams are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025