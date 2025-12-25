Tragic End to Unrequited Love in Uttar Pradesh: Double Death Shock

A shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district has left the community reeling as a young woman's life was tragically claimed in a case of unrequited love. The 20-year-old victim, Guddan, was reportedly shot by 22-year-old Satnam, who afterward took his own life.

The incident unfurled Thursday morning in Mahavatpur Bawli village. According to law enforcement, Guddan, who worked as a tailor, left her home for errands when she was confronted by Satnam, a resident reportedly obsessed with her. The confrontation turned fatal when Satnam allegedly used a locally-made pistol to shoot her.

Police rushed Guddan to a healthcare facility, but she was pronounced dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Satnam returned home and hanged himself. Authorities are delving into this tragic case, having retrieved the weapon and sent both bodies for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)