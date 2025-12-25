Left Menu

Royal Family Unites Amidst Controversy: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Join Christmas Service

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attended the royal family's Christmas service while their father, Andrew, was absent due to a scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein. Led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, the royals gathered at Sandringham. Despite the controversy, Beatrice and Eugenie maintain their presence at family events.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie stood out at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service despite their father's absence due to recent controversies. Prince Andrew, embroiled in a scandal linked to Jeffrey Epstein, was notably absent from the gathering.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the procession of royals to the church in Sandringham, a historic venue for the family. In crisp winter weather, the royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, engaged with well-wishers who gathered for the occasion.

The shadow of Andrew's alleged misconduct loomed large over the event. However, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's presence demonstrated the family's unity amidst the controversy. Andrew's titles were recently revoked by King Charles to safeguard the monarchy's reputation, yet his daughters continue to support royal engagements.

